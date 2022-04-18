The 2022 New York state canal navigation season is set to open May 22. In anticipation, volunteers across the state are setting out this weekend for the 17th annual Canal Clean Sweep.
The annual cleanup event begins Friday and concludes Sunday. More than 100 Clean Sweep events are expected along the more than 400-mile-long Canalway Trail system and 524-mile-long canal system.
The Clean Sweep coincides with Earth Day celebrations; Earth Day is Friday.
Canal Clean Sweep 2022 is organized by the non-profit Parks & Trails New York, in partnership with the New York State Canal Corp. To learn more about Canal Clean Sweep, and to view a map of scheduled events, visit: ptny.org/cleansweep.
“There is no better way to celebrate Earth Day than by taking care of one of the state’s most remarkable landm1arks, not only preparing it for recreational use for the upcoming warm months, but also making the water and trailways friendlier for the hundreds of species of wildlife that inhabit the Canal system,” said Brian Stratton, Canal Corp. director. “We look forward to seeing volunteers from across New York join us for this year’s Clean Sweep, and appreciate each and every helping hand that takes part in this fun and important event.”
Events take place in towns all along the Erie Canal in Wayne County.
Here’s some of them:
Lyons
Volunteers will gather on Saturday morning to take part in Clean Sweep. The effort is being coordinated by the Lyons Rotary Club, with support from the Lyons Erie Canalway Greeters.
The event begins with registration at 9 a.m. behind the former American Legion on Water Street, said Canal Greeter Bob Stopper. Participants are encouraged to dress for the weather and bring nippers, clippers, rakes and shovels. You should wear gloves, and flip-flops are not allowed, he noted.
Volunteers will clean the canal bank on the north side of the canal between the Route 14 Bridge to Lock E27. At Canal Park on the south side, volunteers will clean from the park entrance to the Canandaigua Outlet spillway. A third group of volunteers will collect litter and debris along the bike trail from the Lyons dock to Abbey Park.
The cleanup concludes at noon with pizza, Stopper noted.
For more information or to make a donation, contact Rotarian Keith Bridger at (315) 945-3162, Stopper at (315) 573-1068, or the Lyons town office at (315) 946-6252. The rain date is April 30.
Additionally, Trail Works is planning a cleanup from 9 a.m. to noon just east of the former canal store near the old locks in Lyons. Look for the Trail Works banner and park along the road.
At 11:30 a.m., there will be a gathering at the Lyons Dry Dock building for the dedication of a mural installed there in late 2021. The event organizer is Barbara DeRoo, who can be contacted at trailworks@trailworks.org.
Clyde
Volunteers will assemble at Lauraville Landing in Clyde at 10 a.m. Saturday. They will separate into small groups and walk the Erie Canal Trail from one mile each in two directions, east and west, collecting trash and debris to be deposited in an area selected near Lauraville Landing. The village will then haul the pile away.
The event ends at noon.
ClydeSPAN and the village of Clyde are the sponsors.
Lauraville Landing is on the south side of the Erie Canal, east of the Route 414 canal bridge. Contact event organizer David Hickey at dhickey2@rochester.rr.com.
Savannah
The Savannah Chamber of Commerce invites the community to help clean up local trails on Sunday, with lunch and water provided. The event starts at 1 p.m., and volunteers should meet at the trail entrance on Van Dyne Spoor Road. The event organizer is Kamri Vazquez (kamrivazquez.kv@gmail.com).
Newark
The Finger Lakes DSSO is sponsoring a cleanup that starts at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Newark Canal Park by VanBuren Street. For more information, contact Stacie Gittens at stacie.a.gittens@opwdd.ny.gov.
Palmyra
Volunteers will help with local cleanup along the Erie Canal trails and Market Street in Palmyra Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. Historic Palmyra is sponsoring the event.
Volunteers should meet at 132 Market St. at the Historical Museum. The group will walk down Market Street to the pavilion at the Port of Palmyra and head west on the trail.
For more information, email historicpalmyra@gmail.com.
Palmyra/Macedon
The Rochester Community of Mindful Living is sponsoring the canal cleanup at Aqueduct Park in Palmyra and Macedon Saturday at 10 a.m. For more information, contact Karen Helles at klhelles@gmail.com.
Macedon
Volunteers will gather in the parking lot near the boat launch at the park at Lock 30 at 11 a.m. Saturday before heading out for trail cleanup. For more information, contact event organizer Dorothy Paige at Origamimoon@yahoo.com.
Additionally, volunteers will clean the canal trail heading east from Wayneport Road. Volunteers are asked to meet at noon at the trailhead just north of the Wayneport Road bridge. They will head east on the trail. The sponsoring organization is Blue Heron Cottage, and the event organizer is Dan Judd, who can be reached at brightonsport@gmail.com.
Finally, Red’s Twilight on the Erie RV Resort on Marina Parkway off Canandaigua Road will be cleaning up the canal trail between Canandaigua and Wayneport roads. Volunteers should gather at Twilight’s camp store porch at noon. A hot chocolate social event follows the cleanup. For more information, contact Barb Heald at barb@twilightrv.com.