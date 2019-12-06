PHELPS — Residents in the Phelps-Clifton Springs School District head to the polls Tuesday to vote on a $15.6 million capital project.
Superintendent Matt Sickles said the project addresses a variety of facility needs on the Midlakes campus. Community members, district officials, the school board and Rochester-based Edge Architecture developed the proposal over the last several months with input from district staffers, boosters, and other community stakeholders.
The school board approved the project following several community meetings, setting up the public referendum.
“We believe this project addresses our most critical needs to ensure the integrity and longevity of our facilities, improves programs and opportunities for students, and maintains our fiscal responsibility to our community,” Sickles said.
Sickles said the proposal has no new tax impact. State building aid will pay for about 78 percent of the project, with the remainder financed by a capital reserve fund.
The vote will be from noon to 9 p.m. in the middle school gymnasium. To be eligible to vote, people must be a U.S. citizen, 18 years or older, and have been a district resident for at least 30 days prior to the vote.
For more information on the project, including photos and a video, see midlakes.org/FacilitiesPlanning or call (315) 548-6420.