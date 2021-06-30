FAYETTE — The town won’t be able to put a referendum on the November ballot about reducing the highway superintendent’s term from four to two years.
Town Attorney Steve Ricci told the town board on Monday that such a proposition needed to have been approved by the town board at least 150 days prior to the general election, or around June 2.
About 60 people attended Monday’s meeting, and Ricci’s ruling didn’t stop some of them from commenting on the board’s relations with current Highway Superintendent Andy Brown. Some said they were concerned not only about the term reduction but rumors of a salary decrease or a move to make the job an appointed — not elected — position.
Tom Murray asked what factors caused the board to move in this direction, urging “honest communication” about the issues.
“You don’t say why you’re thinking about this. I think it should be researched further so you do what’s best for the town,” Murray said.
Jenn Salone, who is running for a board seat, said the town needs to clarify whether it is a full-time position or not.
“The town is divided. We need to know why this change is being considered. What are the issues?” she said.
Supervisor Cindy Lorenzetti and the other four board members said they are looking at the best, most efficient way to spend tax dollars and to make sure town roads are taken care of.
“It’s not personal and there is a lot of misinformation out there,” Lorenzetti said.
Board member Jeff Trout said the town faces many significant issues this year, including several retirements, making it necessary to “put it all on the table” for analysis on moving forward. He said specific hours need to be certified each week for state retirement system purposes.
“We are not vindictive. We want the work done and we’re looking out for the taxpayers,” said board member Linda Zwick.
Lorenzetti said the board may look at a full-time public works director position.
Ellen TenEyck voiced support for Brown, as did others. Lee Earp said when Brown was elected four years ago, he should have been given help and support, being new to the job. “How did we get here?” he asked.
Patty Nogle said she feels there are bad feelings from Brown’s defeat of former highway superintendent, the late Bill Trout, that may be behind the proposed changes. Others agreed. Mike Sigrist said Brown easily won the recent Republican Party primary, an indication he has support.
Board member Coreen Lowry agreed that the term reduction should have been started earlier, saying that bringing it up now “looks bad.”
Board member Bill Goff, liaison to the highway department, said the board is not being vindictive. He asked if they should accept that a person earning $57,000 works part-time.