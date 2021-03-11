TORREY — It appears a decision on the expansion of Greenidge Generation’s bitcoin and data center project will be delayed.
Torrey Town Clerk Betty Daggett said a review of the Greenidge application will not be on Monday’s town Planning Board agenda. The board plans to address it at its April 19 meeting so the town attorney can be there.
Greenidge is a power plant that added data mining last year with the approval of the state Public Service Commission. It is looking to add room for more computers.
Opponents claim the additional computers will have adverse impacts on the environment, including drawing in much more water from the lake for cooling operations. They claim it will be discharged back into the lake, through the Keuka Lake Outlet, at higher-than-recommended temperatures.
Greenidge officials have refuted those claims, saying the company is in full compliance with existing air and water permits, as stated by the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
In an email, Greenidge spokesman Mike McKeon said the vote delay is the result of a scheduling conflict among lawyers.
“It is what it is, and has no meaningful impact on us,” he said.
Opponents have filed an Article 78 proceeding against Greenidge, the town and the Planning Board, claiming the board did not do a proper environmental review of the project. The case is on hold until the Planning Board makes a decision.
The town Planning Board actually already approved the project once — by a 4-1 vote — but has to review it again after the Yates County Planning Board voted 5-3 against it in late January. The county board, however, can only issue an advisory opinion.
While Greenidge was not on the agenda at Tuesday’s Town Board meeting, Daggett said the subject did come up at the end of the meeting, when Supervisor Pat Flynn opened the meeting to public comment with a two-minute limit per person.
A few people spoke in opposition and a few in favor, with the back and forth getting loud. Flynn ended the comments before the meeting adjourned.
Three groups opposing the project — Seneca Lake Guardian, the Committee to Preserve the Finger Lakes, and the Sierra Club Atlantic Chapter — have asked the town to adopt a moratorium on bitcoin mining. Officials from those groups claim they are being ignored.
They also say the town is ignoring their requests for a virtual option to attend meetings, citing a ruling by the New York State Committee on Open Government.
“It appears that the town of Torrey has its mind set on shutting out public pleas from thousands of residents, business owners, and grassroots environmental organizations within the Finger Lakes who are concerned about this industry and its harmful impacts to the region,” said Yvonne Taylor, vice president of Seneca Lake Guardian. “We see little harm in taking the time to review the proposal further and being sure that the incomplete studies are finalized before barging ahead.”