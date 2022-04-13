WATERLOO — It's back to the drawing board for the 2022-23 village budget.
Concerned about a proposed 7.2% hike in the tax rate, the board voted 5-0 Monday to table adoption of the spending plan. Trustees agreed to schedule a work session to try to reduce the tax rate before voting to adopt a final budget, which must be done by May 1, the start of the fiscal year.
Trustee Gina Suffredini made the motion. Trustee Lee Boice provided a second.
"We just want to take another close look to see if we can reduce the amount of the increase," Suffredini said, adding that she had no specific areas to look at for a reduction.
The tentative budget shows a 3.3% increase in the general fund spending, going from $3.91 million to $4.04 million. The tax levy is projected to rise from $2.92 million to $3.1 million, an increase of 6%. The tax rate per $1,000 of assessed value would rise from $18.40 to $19.74.
One of the major reasons for the tax hike is a $1.97 million decline in the amount of assessed value for the portion of the village in the town of Fayette.
The board received no comments during a public hearing prior to the motion to adopt the budget.
Additionally, there were no comments on a proposal to increase the sewer rate from $10.54 to $10.75 per 1,000 gallons of water used. Trustees approved that measure unanimously.
Water rates will remain the same as this year.