GENEVA — Local non-partisan volunteers are hosting a voter registration table at Mount Olive Baptist Church today (Tuesday, Oct. 4) and Tuesday, Oct. 11, from 5-7 p.m. The church is at 70 Clark St.
Organizers said voter registration forms are available in English and Spanish, and volunteers who speak both languages will be available to assist anyone looking to register.
If a new voter wants to be eligible to vote in the election on Nov. 8, their voter registration form must be postmarked or dropped off to the Ontario County Board of Elections in-person no later than Friday Oct. 14, noted Jess Farrell, one of the organizers.