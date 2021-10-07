CANANDAIGUA — Officials from the Ontario County Board of Elections are reminding residents that the registration deadline to vote in the Nov. 2 general election is Friday.
There are three ways to register:
• In person at your local county Board of Elections and most state agencies by the close of business Friday.
• By mail, with the voter registration form postmarked by midnight Friday. They must be received by the Board of Elections no later than Oct. 13 to be valid for the upcoming general election.
• Online, if you have a Department of Motor Vehicles-issued identification, by midnight Friday.
People can check the state Board of Elections website (elections.ny.gov) or contact the Ontario County Board of Elections for more information on what contests will be on the ballot, including five statewide constitutional amendments.
A state voter registration form can be found at most post offices, a local library or downloaded from the county Board of Elections website (ontariocountyny.gov/107/board-of-elections).
People who are not sure if they are registered to vote can go to the state Board of Elections website. They can also verify their current address or find out where their polling place is.
For more information on registering to vote, call the Ontario County Board of Elections at (585) 396-4005.