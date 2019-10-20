WATERLOO — In December 2014, school district voters approved a $21.03 million capital improvement project to upgrade all four district schools and other district buildings.
That work has not all been completed and school officials want to add another $2.9 million to the borrowing.
It is not known if that amount is needed to finish the 2014 project or to add new work onto that project.
At Monday’s school board meeting, board members will be asked to approve a motion to put a $2.9 million proposition before voters in a special vote from noon to 8 p.m. Dec. 11 at the District Offices, 109 Washington St.
If voters approve, the total amount of borrowing for the project will be $23.9 million, much of which will be covered by state building aid.
More details may be available when the board meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the high school cafeteria to conduct a capital project workshop and participate in a school board appreciation dinner prior to the regular meeting a 7 p.m.
In other agenda items, the board will:
• Be given a presentation on the recommended configuration of registered nurses among the district’s four school buildings by Director of Special Education Sherri Monell. Later, the board will consider a motion to approve the hiring of a new full-time registered nurse.
• Be given a presentation on the audit of 2018-19 school finances by auditor Thomas Zuber.