PENN YAN — Now that Yates County Judge Jason Cook has been elected a state Supreme Court justice, county residents will be choosing a new judge next year.
County Board of Elections commissioners Bob Brechko and Rob Schwarting confirmed the position will be filled by election in November 2023.
Cook, 51, who has been the county’s judge since 2017, will start his 14-year term on the state court Jan. 1. He and fellow Republican James Vazzana were elected Tuesday to two positions on the Supreme Court, defeating Democrats Roman Misula and Maroun Ajaka.
Schwarting said the governor’s office can or will appoint a replacement judge for 2023. Officials said Cook can continue handling Yates County cases.
Potential candidates can start getting petition signatures in March, with possible primary elections in June.
“When this was last done (in the county), it was the start of Pat Falvey’s career as judge,” explained Schwarting, the board’s Republican commissioner.
Schwarting was referring to 1987, when longtime county Judge Fred Dugan died unexpectedly. Falvey, then the county’s district attorney, was appointed judge and later won an election for the position.
Falvey was the county’s judge until 2016, when he reached the state’s mandatory retirement age of 70 for a county judge.
Cook won a three-way race for judge in 2016.