SENECA FALLS — The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the cancellation of several popular events throughout Seneca County. Waterloo’s Celebrate Commemorate Memorial Day weekend in May, the Seneca County Fair and Seneca Falls Convention Days in July, and the It’s A Wonderful Life Festival in Seneca Falls in December top that list.
However, It’s A Wonderful Life Festival organizers are trying to keep the spirit of Frank Capra’s 1946 movie alive this season. It’s believed the film’s fictional community of Bedford Falls is based on Seneca Falls, which Capra visited.
The festival committee is staging gingerbread house and holiday lights contests in lieu of an in-person festival.
Last month, town residents were invited to decorate their houses and yards in advance of entering the annual contest. Voting is this week, with winners announced Friday.
This year, 38 houses and properties have entered, competing for $4,000 in prize money.
“We felt that with the pandemic being present and no live IAWL Festival happening this year, we hope to raise people’s spirits with a bigger contest,” festival committee member Becky Bly said. “Now it’s time to vote.”
Bly urged people to drive by the 38 properties and cast their votes in these categories:
• The Clarence Award for a display “so bright Clarence the Angel can see it from above.”
• The Mary Bailey Award for best use of non-lighting decorations such as holiday wreaths, garland, ribbons, and bows.
• The Uncle Billy Award for the best use of holiday characters like Frosty, Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, Rudolph, Buddy, the Elf, and others.
• The Mr. Potter Award for best traditional Christmas display that has an organized, aesthetically pleasing appearance or theme.
• The FB Fan Favorite prize of $500 for receiving the most “likes” on the It’s A Wonderful Life Facebook page until Thursday.
Email wmp@rochester.rr.com or call (315) 568-9364 with questions.