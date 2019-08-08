The winners of the 34th annual New York Wine Classic have been announced, and a Seneca Lake winery has taken home one of the most prestigious awards.
Wagner Vineyards was honored as the Winery of the Year in the competition organized by the New York Wine & Grape Foundation.
“We are extremely proud to receive the honor of Winery of the Year at this year’s New York Wine Classic,” Wagner owner John Wagner said. “Our team has worked tirelessly to strive for excellence for 40 years now — what a way to cap off a season of celebration at Wagner Vineyards!”
Ithaca-based Six Mile Creek Vineyard was awarded the Governor’s Cup, the most esteemed award given, for its 2016 Cabernet Franc.
And, Johnson Estate Winery in the Chautauqua County town of Westfield won the Specialty Wine Champion award reserved for wines made from fruit or meads with its Passionate Peach fruit wine.
“The winners of the New York Wine Classic represent the very best of New York’s wineries, and the innovation and high-quality production that goes into making these award-winning wines cannot be understated,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.
“New York is home to some of the best wineries, and the New York Wine Classic highlights the great beverages our local producers have to offer,” added Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul.
The Governor’s Cup, a large silver chalice, recognizes the “Best of Show” or top prize of all entries in the New York Wine Classic, and the Winery of the Year is presented to the winery with the best overall showing based on the level and number of awards in relation to entries.
The winners of those awards will be honored at a special event later this summer.
This year’s wine competition took place over the last three days in Watkins Glen. It included 883 entries from 113 wineries statewide. A total of 31 Double Gold, 56 Gold, 287 Silver and 320 Bronze medals were awarded by a panel of more than 20 expert judges from around the state and globe.
Here is a list of the other winners:
Best of Category
Sparkling Wine — Harbes Vineyard, Blanc de Blancs
White Wine — Wagner Vineyards, 2017 Dry Riesling, Estate Grown
Rosé Wine — Coffee Pot Cellars, 2018 Rosé
Red Wine — Six Mile Creek Vineyard, 2016 Cabernet Franc
Dessert Wine — Vineyard View Winery, 2017 Ice Wine
Best of Class
(for Double Gold or Gold medal wines in classes of at least seven wines)
Oaked Chardonnay — Lieb Cellars, 2018 Chardonnay
Unoaked Chardonnay — Toro Run Winery, 2018 Chardonnay, Estate Grown
Overall Chardonnay — Lieb Cellars, 2018 Chardonnay
Gewürztraminer — Sheldrake Point Winery, 2017 Gewurztraminer, Estate Grown
Dry Riesling — Wagner Vineyards, 2017 Dry Riesling, Estate Grown
Medium Dry Riesling — Baiting Hollow Farm Vineyard, 2015 Riesling
Medium Sweet Riesling — Anthony Road Wine Company, 2015 Riesling
Overall Riesling — Wagner Vineyards, 2017 Dry Riesling, Estate Grown
Pinot Gris — The Lenz Winery, 2015 Pinot Gris
Sauvignon Blanc — Hosmer Winery, 2018 Sauvignon Blanc
Other Hybrid White Varietal — Deer Run Winery, Aromella
Other Native White Varietal — Lakewood Vineyards, 2018 Niagara
Rosé — Coffee Pot Cellars, 2018 Rosé
Cabernet Sauvignon — The Lenz Winery, 2013 Cabernet Sauvignon
Merlot – Clovis Point, 2015 Vintners Select Merlot
Cabernet Franc — Six Mile Creek Vineyard, 2016 Cabernet Franc
Marquette — Victory View Vineyard, 2015 Independence
Syrah — Harbes Vineyard, 2015 Syrah
Red Vinifera Blend — Osprey’s Dominion Vineyards, 2013 Flight Meritage, Estate Grown
Other Red Vinifera Varietal — Clovis Point, 2017 Petit Verdot
Other Red Hybrid Varietal — Vizcarra Vineyards at Becker Farms, 2018 Quaker Red Rougeon
Red Blend (Non-Vinifera) — Montezuma Winery, NV Canvasback Red
Late Harvest — Colloca Estate Winery, 2017 Dolce Riesling Lake Effect Vineyard
Ice Wine — Vineyard View Winery, 2017 Ice Wine
Traditional Method Sparkling — Harbes Vineyard, Blanc de Blancs
Forced Carbonation Method Sparkling — Tug Hill Vineyards, 2018 Bubbly Blush
Fortified Wine — Anyela’s Vineyards, 2009 Final Approach
Fruit Wine — Johnson Estate Winery LLC, Passionate Peach
Find a complete list of winners at https://www.newyorkwines.org/new-york-wine-classic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.