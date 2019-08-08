John Wagner

The winners of the 34th annual New York Wine Classic have been announced, and a Seneca Lake winery has taken home one of the most prestigious awards.

Wagner Vineyards was honored as the Winery of the Year in the competition organized by the New York Wine & Grape Foundation.

“We are extremely proud to receive the honor of Winery of the Year at this year’s New York Wine Classic,” Wagner owner John Wagner said. “Our team has worked tirelessly to strive for excellence for 40 years now — what a way to cap off a season of celebration at Wagner Vineyards!”

Ithaca-based Six Mile Creek Vineyard was awarded the Governor’s Cup, the most esteemed award given, for its 2016 Cabernet Franc.

And, Johnson Estate Winery in the Chautauqua County town of Westfield won the Specialty Wine Champion award reserved for wines made from fruit or meads with its Passionate Peach fruit wine.

“The winners of the New York Wine Classic represent the very best of New York’s wineries, and the innovation and high-quality production that goes into making these award-winning wines cannot be understated,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

“New York is home to some of the best wineries, and the New York Wine Classic highlights the great beverages our local producers have to offer,” added Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul.

The Governor’s Cup, a large silver chalice, recognizes the “Best of Show” or top prize of all entries in the New York Wine Classic, and the Winery of the Year is presented to the winery with the best overall showing based on the level and number of awards in relation to entries.

The winners of those awards will be honored at a special event later this summer.

This year’s wine competition took place over the last three days in Watkins Glen. It included 883 entries from 113 wineries statewide. A total of 31 Double Gold, 56 Gold, 287 Silver and 320 Bronze medals were awarded by a panel of more than 20 expert judges from around the state and globe.

Here is a list of the other winners:

Best of Category

Sparkling Wine — Harbes Vineyard, Blanc de Blancs

White Wine — Wagner Vineyards, 2017 Dry Riesling, Estate Grown

Rosé Wine — Coffee Pot Cellars, 2018 Rosé

Red Wine — Six Mile Creek Vineyard, 2016 Cabernet Franc

Dessert Wine — Vineyard View Winery, 2017 Ice Wine

Best of Class

(for Double Gold or Gold medal wines in classes of at least seven wines)

Oaked Chardonnay — Lieb Cellars, 2018 Chardonnay

Unoaked Chardonnay — Toro Run Winery, 2018 Chardonnay, Estate Grown

Overall Chardonnay — Lieb Cellars, 2018 Chardonnay

Gewürztraminer — Sheldrake Point Winery, 2017 Gewurztraminer, Estate Grown

Dry Riesling — Wagner Vineyards, 2017 Dry Riesling, Estate Grown

Medium Dry Riesling — Baiting Hollow Farm Vineyard, 2015 Riesling

Medium Sweet Riesling — Anthony Road Wine Company, 2015 Riesling

Overall Riesling — Wagner Vineyards, 2017 Dry Riesling, Estate Grown

Pinot Gris — The Lenz Winery, 2015 Pinot Gris

Sauvignon Blanc — Hosmer Winery, 2018 Sauvignon Blanc

Other Hybrid White Varietal — Deer Run Winery, Aromella

Other Native White Varietal — Lakewood Vineyards, 2018 Niagara

Rosé — Coffee Pot Cellars, 2018 Rosé

Cabernet Sauvignon — The Lenz Winery, 2013 Cabernet Sauvignon

Merlot – Clovis Point, 2015 Vintners Select Merlot

Cabernet Franc — Six Mile Creek Vineyard, 2016 Cabernet Franc

Marquette — Victory View Vineyard, 2015 Independence

Syrah — Harbes Vineyard, 2015 Syrah

Red Vinifera Blend — Osprey’s Dominion Vineyards, 2013 Flight Meritage, Estate Grown

Other Red Vinifera Varietal — Clovis Point, 2017 Petit Verdot

Other Red Hybrid Varietal — Vizcarra Vineyards at Becker Farms, 2018 Quaker Red Rougeon

Red Blend (Non-Vinifera) — Montezuma Winery, NV Canvasback Red

Late Harvest — Colloca Estate Winery, 2017 Dolce Riesling Lake Effect Vineyard

Ice Wine — Vineyard View Winery, 2017 Ice Wine

Traditional Method Sparkling — Harbes Vineyard, Blanc de Blancs

Forced Carbonation Method Sparkling — Tug Hill Vineyards, 2018 Bubbly Blush

Fortified Wine — Anyela’s Vineyards, 2009 Final Approach

Fruit Wine — Johnson Estate Winery LLC, Passionate Peach

Find a complete list of winners at https://www.newyorkwines.org/new-york-wine-classic.

