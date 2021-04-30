LYONS — Wayne County Public Health is hosting a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination clinic Saturday, May 1, at its offices, 1519 Nye Road.
Plenty of vaccination appointments are available, said Public Health. Walk-ins are welcome between 10 a.m. and noon, and appointments are available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Pfizer’s vaccine is available to anyone ages 16 and over. Anyone under 16 must have parent/guardian consent to be vaccinated.
The health department said all attendees should bring a photo ID and their insurance card, even though the shot is free. Do not attend if you are feeling unwell or if you are currently in isolation or quarantine for COVID-19, the agency said.
To make an appointment, go to https://on.ny.gov/2RaFbpS.