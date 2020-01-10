WATERLOO — About 12 years ago, a walking trail along the Seneca-Cayuga Canal was envisioned from Geneva to Montezuma.
Phase I of the concept has been realized with the 2015 completion of the trail from Geneva and Seneca Lake State Park to the village of Waterloo, following the south side of the canal.
Now Seneca County officials are planning for Phase II, taking the trail from the former state Department of Transportation site in Waterloo three miles east to Seneca Falls. Phase III would take the trail from Seneca Falls to Montezuma in Cayuga County, still following the canal and Seneca River.
The Seneca County Department of Planning and Community Development will sponsor a trail corridor walk for the public from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, starting at the former DOT site, which serves as the entrance to the trail near the canal lock.
With support from the Genesee Transportation Council via a study grant, the county is providing a concept-level plan for the trail, which could be completed by this May.
The public is encouraged to participate in the walk and discuss the project and how the trail would be aligned along the canal.
That will be followed by a public meeting to discus the proposed trail extension from 6 to 7:30 p.m Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the Waterloo Fire Hall, 39 E. Water St.
“The project team intends to use feedback from those public events and other outreach efforts to develop alignment concepts,” said Harriet Haynes, senior planner for the county.
She said an additional public meeting will be conducted in March to solicit more input on a draft concept plan for the trail.
For more information, contact Haynes at hhaynes@co.seneca.ny.us.