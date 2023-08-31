GENEVA — Many town residents were unhappy with their property assessments following a property revaluation that began in 2022 and became effective July 1.
However, some of the town’s larger businesses also are unhappy and have taken their grievances to state Supreme Court. Each has filed lawsuits against the town, asking that their assessments be lowered.
The trio:
• Walmart at 990 Routes 5&20.
• Walgreens, 431 Hamilton St.
• Indus Hamilton Street Inc., which operates Holiday Inn and Express of the Finger Lakes at 530 Hamilton St. and Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham Geneva at 550 Hamilton St.
Court actions are not uncommon for businesses unhappy with their assessments, but if the companies are successful in reducing their assessments significantly, it would mean revenue hits for the town, county, and the Geneva City School District.
Under the adopted 2023 roll, Walmart is assessed at $11.5 million, compared to its previous assessment of nearly $8.3 million. That’s a 39% increase. Walmart argues in court papers that the value of the Geneva Walmart is $9 million, which would constitute an increase of about $700,000 over 2022.
Indus is challenging its $11.5 million assessment, up 17% from its previous assessment of $9.8 million. However, Indus claims in court papers that the value of the hotels and other properties included in the assessment should be $7 million. That’s a difference of $4.5 million over the current $11.5 million assessment.
And, in the case of Walgreens, its lawyers argue against the $5.9 million assessment, a 40% increase over its previous $4.2 million assessment. As in the case of Indus, Walgreens argues it has been over-assessed in the past. It claims the actual property value of its pharmacy is about $1.8 million, a $4.1 million difference over the 2023 figure placed on it after the town revaluation.
Supervisor Mark Venuti said the town has no comment on the litigation.
“We’ve engaged an attorney to represent us,” he said. “That’s all I can say at this point.”
The town property revaluation was done by Geneva Assessor Vince Fischer, with assistance from Sylvia Staples, a former member of Ontario County Real Property Tax Office and the county tax office as well.
Initially, all three cases will go to state Supreme Court Justice Dan Doyle in Rochester Nov. 6.