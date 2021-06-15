GENEVA — Walmart has settled a sexual harassment case at its Geneva store after the Equal Opportunity Commission accused the company of allowing a male associate to sexually harass female co-workers for years with management taking no action to stop it. The woman ultimately resigned from her job.
Walmart Stores East LP will pay $410,000 and provide workplace anti-sex bias training to settle the EEOC suit, filed in September 2019.
The EEOC said a three-year consent decree settling the suit, entered by U.S. District Judge Charles Siragusa, provides for $175,000 in monetary damages for a woman who was forced to resign and $235,000 for a class of victims. The decree orders Walmart to prevent hostile work environments based on sex. And it requires training for employees at Walmart’s Geneva store “to prevent future harassment and to ensure that workers understand their right to be free from sexual harassment on the job, and also requires targeted one-on-one training for the supervisor who had been the Geneva store manager at the time. The decree further requires Walmart to provide periodic reports to the EEOC regarding any future allegations of sexual harassment.”
According to the EEOC’s lawsuit, from 2014 to 2018, a Walmart employee, Jon Brown, regularly made unwelcome sexual comments and advances to a female co-worker, Mia Sandifur.
The EEOC alleged that the male employee regularly made vulgar comments about the woman, including numerous remarks about how “good” she looked.
The male employee is alleged to have repeatedly invited the female co-worker to meet with him alone and told her he wanted to have sex with her even though she told him she was not interested, the EEOC charged.
The EEOC said that “instead of Walmart management stopping the harassment, they told her to ‘stand up’ for herself and put her ‘big girl panties on,’ which caused the female employee to resign.”
The federal agency further alleged that Walmart received multiple complaints from various female employees about the employee’s “harassing conduct” beginning in 2015, but failed to take effective measures to stop it.
The EEOC alleged that Walmart’s failure to stop the harassment violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits employers from discriminating against employees on the basis of sex. Sexual harassment is a form of sex discrimination that is prohibited by the statute, the federal agency said.
The EEOC sought back pay, compensatory damages and punitive damages for the affected employee and demanded that Walmart prevent future workplace sexual harassment.
Randy Hargrove, senior director of national media relations, issued the following statement of behalf of Walmart Monday:
“We don’t tolerate discrimination or harassment of any kind and want all our associates to feel welcome and respected. We have strong policies prohibiting discrimination, sexual harassment, and retaliation and terminated Mr. Brown in 2018. We have cooperated with the EEOC and will be reinforcing our policies with the store manager and associates at the store. We are glad we could reach a resolution.”
“Sexual harassment causes damage in any workplace, but it is especially pernicious when it affects multiple victims over several years,” said Jeffrey Burstein, regional attorney for the EEOC’s New York District Office. “We are pleased that Walmart has agreed to take steps to make its workplace safer and more respectful, including by educating its management employees about their responsibility to prevent and eradicate sexual harassment.”
“The EEOC will always seek to eliminate workplace sexual harassment wherever it finds it,” said Judy Keenan, director of the New York District Office. “The EEOC is pleased that the parties were able to resolve this lawsuit at an early stage and that Walmart will compensate the victims and institute procedures to prevent future discrimination.”
This story has been updated to include additional information from the EEOC.