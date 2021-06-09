Read by Louise
WALWORTH — The Wayne County sheriff’s office on Monday identified the man killed in a house fire Saturday night.
David J. White, 87, of Cream Ridge Road, was found dead inside the home after deputies and the West Walworth Fire Department responded to the site about 10:30 p.m. The house was fully engulfed when they arrived.
The cause of death and cause of the fire remain under investigation.
Also responding were the Lincoln Fire Department, Western Wayne Ambulance and Walworth Highway Department.