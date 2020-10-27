ROCHESTER — Nazareth College announced recently that Gananda High School graduate Bryanna Roos has earned a Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship from the U.S. Department of State.
Roos, who lives in Walworth, would have been studying in Berlin this fall, but the global pandemic delayed her trip abroad. In consideration of the COVID-19 impact, the Department of State is allowing the Gilman Scholarships to be used in 2021.
Roos is a senior biomedical sciences major with minors in clinical laboratory science and pre-med. She is the first Nazareth student to earn the Gilman-McCain Scholarship, which is given in honor of late U.S. Sen. John McCain to child dependents of parents in military service.
Had she been in Berlin, Roos would have taken the following in the first half of the program: three academic courses in German history; 20th Century German theatre, film, literature; and conflict and peace studies.
“During the second half of the program I was going to be doing an internship at a local hospital so that I could shadow doctors within the different departments of a German hospital,” Roos said.
She also would have been studying the German language throughout the semester.
Knowing she was going into her senior year but couldn’t study abroad with the scholarship was a bittersweet moment.
“When I first learned of my scholarship I was excited because I knew this was something that not many people from Nazareth have earned and it is very competitive,” Roos said. “By the time I received the email telling me I was awarded this scholarship, I had already received the email telling me the trip to Berlin had been canceled due to COVID.”
Roos is in the process of applying to medical school, so her plans for Berlin are up in the air while she awaits possible acceptance letters.
Gilman Scholars receive up to $5,000 toward their study abroad or internship program costs, with additional funding available for the study of a critical language overseas. The Gilman Scholarship supports American undergraduate students of limited financial means to study or intern abroad and, since 2001, has enabled more than 25,000 outstanding Americans to engage in a meaningful educational experience abroad.
The late Congressman Gilman, for whom the scholarship is named, served in the House of Representatives for 30 years and chaired the House Foreign Relations Committee.