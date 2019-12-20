WATERLOO — Village officials are appealing to Purple Heart medal recipients to come forward and be recognized.
The village and local veterans groups are heading up an effort to honor military veterans who were wounded or killed in combat and were awarded the Purple Heart. Purple Heart recipients would have their names engraved on a new memorial in LaFayette Park.
The effort follows this past summer’s creation of a Purple Heart Trail on East Bayard Street in Seneca Falls.
Plans call for the new monument to be unveiled during ceremonies in LaFayette Park during Memorial Day weekend in late May; this Seneca County community is recognized officially by Congress as the Birthplace of Memorial Day.
“The village is issuing a call for Purple Heart recipients to be recognized for this honor,” Mayor Jack O’Connor confirmed.
Applications should be submitted by Feb. 15 in person, by mailing Waterloo Village Office, 41 W. Main St., Waterloo, NY 13165, or by calling (315) 539-9131. Applications will be reviewed by the Waterloo Purple Heart Memorial Committee. Submissions will provide applicants with eligibility for being placed both on the new Waterloo memorial and the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor.
Find the application at http://waterloony.com.
To acquire any missing documentation for the application, people can contact the Seneca County Veterans Service Office at (315) 539-1798 or the National Personnel Records Center at (314) 801-0800, or visit https://www.archives.gov/personnel-records-center/military-personnel.
The effort kicked off this week when the county Board of Supervisors’ Public Works Committee voted unanimously to support the placement of the monument in county-owned LaFayette Park. That motion will now got to the full board for a final vote.
Plans call for the World War II Navy anchor in the park to be removed and taken back to Sampson State Park to make room for the construction of the new granite monument. Fundraising for the monument has begun, and plans call for the monument to be maintained by the village, county and veterans groups.
The Purple Heart was first instituted by President George Washington in 1782 to honor bravery in the Revolutionary War. The second and current version of the award began Feb. 22, 1932, and is awarded to those killed or wounded in combat while serving their country as members of the military.