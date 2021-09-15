GENEVA — City Council will pick up tonight where it left off two weeks ago on a proposal by Ward 4 Councilor Ken Camera to help the city crack down on poorly maintained and vacant or abandoned city properties.
Camera’s proposal, which he brought before City Council at its Sept. 1 meeting, would build on the city’s new Abandoned and Vacant Property Registry, which City Council enacted in February. The discussion will continue tonight at 6:30 p.m. in a work session at Jordan Hall on the Cornell Agritech campus, 630 W. North St. The proceedings will be live-streamed on the city of Geneva’s YouTube Channel at YouTube.com/cityofgenevany.
Once placed on the roll, a property owner is sent a formal notification from the city that the property has been deemed vacant or abandoned. The vacant and abandoned properties roll allows the city to foreclose on parcels after one year, as opposed to the current two-year period, expediting the process of moving them back on the tax rolls.
However, Camera told City Council at its Sept. 1 meeting that many vacant or abandoned properties have been in that state for 10 years or more, with owners doing just enough maintenance to avoid city scrutiny. Under Camera’s proposed legislation, City Council would be able to designate properties in violation of zoning ordinances and/or in the Abandoned and Vacant Property Registry for more than 30 months the additional designation of “Trouble Properties.” That would allow the city to place the property into a temporary conservatorship and make necessary repairs. Those repairs, to be borne initially by the city, would be passed on to property owners, along with a 30% surcharge.
Camera said he wants the city to determine if the proposal passes legal muster.
He said these properties are a blight on neighborhoods all over the city and provided some examples on the overhead screen at Council’s meeting at Jordan Hall on the Cornell AgriTech campus. Among them: a property at 408 S. Main St.
“When I got onto Council 8½ years ago it looked like that,” Camera said.
The city does not have enough tools to take on these properties and residents are suffering because of it, Camera maintains.
“These properties are imposing on our citizens being in chronic disrepair and taking down our neighborhoods,” he said.
Another property Camera pointed to was 29 Linden St., where just a facade remains of a building that was supposed to be rehabilitated, but instead is just a shell after the property owner ran out of money to do the work. Camera noted a recent outdoor dining event on Linden Street and expressed his embarrassment for the building on a trendy street that is home to a number of restaurants and drinking establishments.
“They had to look at this? This is horrible,” he said. “We could make it gorgeous. …We should stop rolling over for this guy (the property owner), who can’t get out of the way.”
Some councilors were skeptical of Camera’s plan.
At-Large Councilor Frank Gaglianese III said the city doesn’t have the staffing for additional enforcement and that the problem is far larger than just abandoned or vacant homes.
“I can go down any street and find problem houses,” he said. “There’s other things more important.”
Ward 2 Councilor Bill Pealer Jr. said he was uncomfortable using city funds to make repairs on private property.
Mayor Steve Valentino questioned the legality of Camera’s plan, but if it was indeed legal, Council would need to identify where the money to make the repairs would originate. However, he said City Council has earmarked money for the removal of dilapidated properties in the past, removing 27 of them, which he said “provided quality-of-life improvements.”