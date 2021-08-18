Citing a “commonly underproductive and hostile work environment,” and the stress associated with it, Ward 6 Councilor John Pruett has resigned, effective Aug. 31, according to a letter sent to Mayor Steve Valentino and obtained by the Finger Lakes Times.
- BY STEVE BUCHIERE sbuchiere@fltimes.com
