GENEVA — Residents of the Ward 6/East Lakeview neighborhoods in the city’s designated Brownfield Opportunity Area are invited to a workshop Saturday to share their visions of the future for their neighborhoods and take part in a tour that follows.
City Planner Katie Labbe said the Geneva Open Space & Connectivity Planning Project consultant team will host the workshop, aimed at gathering public input about community wants and needs for neighborhood mobility and connectivity.
The workshop will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Gulvin Park Gazebo on Middle Street. The East Lakeview Community Tour follows, from 1-2 p.m.
Labbe said there will be interactive group activities and opportunities for individuals attending to provide input.
“Residents and interested stakeholders are invited to come at 10 and stay for the entire workshop or to drop in at any time during the three-hour window,” Labbe said.
Overview presentations — including the project’s background, funding and accomplishments — will be held at 10:30 a.m. and noon and will include a discussion of the importance of community engagement to the success of the project.
Labbe said the walking tour begins at the gazebo and works its way around the neighborhood.
“Residents are invited to join in and highlight their favorite neighborhood landmarks and identify areas for open space and connectivity,” she said.
The project is part of implementation the city’s North End Brownfield Opportunity Area study, completed in 2014. The 430-acre state-designated North End BOA is roughly bounded by the Seneca lakefront between Lake and Preemption streets to the south; and the inactive elevated rail line to the north between Nieder Park on the west and Austin Street on the east.
For more information, contact Labbe at (315) 828-6585 or email at KLabbe@geneva.ny.us.