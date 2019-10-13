GENEVA — A late season algal bloom has been found on the north end of Seneca Lake in Geneva’s Lakefront Park.
City officials said there is a swath of a bloom from the concrete steps in front of the Welcome Center west to the pier near Castle Creek.
People are urged to use caution from the boat launch area to the boardwalk. Warning signs will be put up.
Blue-green algae can cause skin or eye irritation and vomiting if ingested. People and animals should keep out of the water where blooms are present.
City officials said the Ontario County Health Department recommends no swimming, wading or fishing near the blooms, no drinking of the water, keeping children and animals away from blooms and rinsing with clean water if exposed to the blooms.
Symptoms of skin or eye irritation, diarrhea and vomiting should be reported to the Health Department.
The Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association has been doing shoreline monitoring of the entire lake since summer and in its last report of the season, noted a late-season increase in visible Harmful Algal Blooms at various locations on the lake, including the north end near Geneva.