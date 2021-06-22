WATERLOO — In recent years, talk has increased among members of the Seneca County Board of Supervisors on the creation of a county water and sewer authority.
The thinking of some is that a single entity could make decisions on provision of municipal water and sanitary sewer services better than several smaller political entities, such as villages and water districts.
Tonight, the board’s Public Works Committee will continue the discussion. Prompting the renewed talk of an authority was a $37,500 state grant awarded to study the formation of a county water and sewer authority. The grant requires a matching amount from the county.
The committee will discuss whether to reaffirm support to move forward with the solicitation of proposals from qualified firms to work on a plan and framework to establish the authority.
The five-member committee also will consider a motion to introduce a local law to amend an earlier local law updating operations and authority of the county Code Enforcement Unit for the administration and enforcement of the New York State Uniform Fire Prevention and Building Code and the state Energy Conservation Construction Code.
The resolution notes that certain sections of Local Law 3 of 2021 require proof that the real property being inspected is not subject to a lien for delinquent property taxes. The local law proposes to amend that law and eliminate sections that require proof the property is not subject to liens for delinquent taxes.
If approved, a public hearing would be conducted in July before the board votes on its possible adoption.
The Environmental Affairs Committee will sponsor a presentation from Elizabeth Graeper Thomas, chair of the Cayuga Lake Watershed Inter-Municipal Organization, on that group’s activities and plans. Cayuga Lake borders Seneca County on the east and provides drinking water for several communities, including Seneca Falls.
That will be followed by discussion on a possible local law to require septic system inspections for properties along the lakeshore, including Seneca Lake on the western border.
The law would prevent people from unknowingly buying properties with a septic system that is failing or likely to fail. That would apply to all properties in the county, not just those on the lakeshores.
The proposed law would standardized minimum requirements for septic inspection and bring the county in line with other counties in the region that have developed watershed regulations in recent years.
The Public Safety Committee and the full board will discuss whether to recommend an application to the U. S. Department of Justice fiscal year 2021 Body Worn Camera Policy and Implementation Program. The availability of grant funds was announced May 26 and the deadline to apply is July 12.
The grant would provide funds to enhance or start a comprehensive body worn camera program for deputies and other law enforcement officers. The Sheriff’s Office is recommending that 35 body worn cameras be bought. The Justice Department would provide $35,000 and the county would match that for a total of $70,000.
The full board is scheduled to meet in executive session, citing the state Open Meetings Law Sections 105 f and h. The sections allow closed door sessions to discuss the employment, medical, credit or financial information of a particular person or corporation and the proposed sale or lease of real property, but only when publicity would significantly affect the price.
But the discussion may be with the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency to discuss the process for filling vacancies on the IDA Board of Directors and other issues.