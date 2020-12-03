INTERLAKEN — As the village’s water conservation advisory heads into its ninth day, village officials are looking to nearby Cayuga Lake as a second water source to supplement the current well supply.
The advisory to conserve water was issued Nov. 25 after the village’s well on Interlaken Beach Road ran short of water because of a lack of recent rainfall.
Mayor Richard Richardson said Phase 2 of a water system upgrade project should go out to bid in March. That work would include a new second water source, which is likely to be a line into the lake with a small pump house to fill the well when it gets low.
“Once Phase 2 is complete, in the event of a drought, we will have a second reliable source from which to pull water,” Richardson said. “This will minimize or eliminate any chances of having to be in a conserve water situation.”
The village switched from spring-fed wells on Townline Road to a new well at the bottom of Interlaken Beach Road in 1989. The spring-fed wells had lost production value and with the help of Seneca County, a new well on Interlaken Beach Road was drilled into a gravel pocket with an estimated 3 million-gallon reserve capacity.
Richardson said this well does not draw water from the lake and is not affected by the lake level, but is affected by lack of rain or drought conditions.
The village system pumps between 45,000 and 60,000 gallons of water per day.
“Over the last few years, the well has had difficulty recovering due to the extended periods of minor and major drought,” Richardson said.
In imposing the Nov. 25 water conservation advisory, the village trucked in tractor-trailer loads of water from the nearby village of Ovid for two days to put into the well. The Ovid system uses a shore well, which gets water from the lake.
“We hope the temporary relief for the well, coupled with the rain, puts us back in good shape,” Richardson said.
The village has received $3 million in grant money and $3 million in zero-interest loans to upgrade the water system. Phase I of that project is completed. That involved replacement of the 85-year-old water tower, removal of the old tower, installation of some new water lines and service connections and upgrades to the telemetry system. The new tower has a larger capacity.
Phase 2 is still in the design stage. That includes restoration of the stream bank near the current well, a new second water source, a line from the lake to the existing pump house, a micro-filtration system, upgrades to the pump house and a backup generator for the pump house.
“There have been a few setbacks with Phase 2 that are out of our control at the state and engineering level,” Richardson said. “At one point during the COVID-19 pandemic, all grant funding was frozen by the state. Thankfully, that is no longer an issue.”
The village is continuing to look for additional grants to help reduce the loan portion of the project.