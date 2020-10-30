GENEVA — City Council Wednesday night approved 2021 water and sewer fund budgets that will increase water and sewer rates next year.
Council was presented with a $3.59 million water budget that contained a 4-percent increase in rates per 1,000 gallons.
City Manager Sage Gerling also gave Council a proposed sewer budget of $5.15 million with a 2.5-percent rate hike included.
At request of Council, however, she also provided a list of cuts in both budgets that, if approved, would keep the water and sewer rates stable next year.
The water fund cuts were a list of six items on a prioritized list submitted by Public Works Director Joe Venuti. The items on that list totaled $129,697. If they were made in 2021, the rates would remain the same.
After discussion, Council voted 7-2 to adopt the water fund budget with the six items on the list included, resulting in the 4-percent rate hike.
The sewer fund discussion was similar. Venuti had a list of six priority items totaling $160,000 the Council could consider cutting to keep the sewer rate unchanged.
Venuti emphasized the need to make delayed sewer repairs to keep stormwater from inflowing and infiltrating the sewer lines, increasing wastewater treatment costs.
After a brief discussion, Council voted 7-2 to adopt the sewer budget as originally proposed, with the 2.5-percent rate hike.
Voting against both motions were councilors Anthony Noone and Frank Gaglianese.