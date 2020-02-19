CANANDAIGUA — A water workshop for real estate professionals is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Ontario County Soil & Water Conservation District office, 480 N. Main St.
Participants will learn about groundwater and surface water basics, recognizing wet lots, wells, onsite wastewater treatment systems or septic systems and storm water management.
The workshop will earn participants 5.5 continuing education unit credits approved by the NYS Department of State Division of Licensing Services.
The cost is $50 per person and is due by Thursday. Registration and payment should be made to Ontario County SWCD, 480 N. Main St., Canandaigua, 14424. For questions, call Alaina Robarge at (585) 396-1450 or alaina.robarge@ontswcd.com.