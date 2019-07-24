WATERLOO — A 2-year-old child is in guarded condition at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester Wednesday morning after being hit by a vehicle on Routes 5&20 near Mac’s Drive-In Tuesday night.
The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office said Kaaren Gerlach 79, of 1021 Waterloo-Geneva Road (Routes 5&20), was driving west about 8 p.m. when Leo M. Butler, 2, of 1157 Waterloo-Geneva Road, wandered into the state road and was hit.
Deputies said Butler was treated at the scene by North Seneca Ambulance and transported to Geneva General Hospital. A LifeNet air ambulance took him from GGH to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.
Gerlach was taken by Finger Lakes Ambulance to Geneva General Hospital, where she was treated and released.
Deputies said Gerlach was not at fault, are they continuing to investigate how Butler ended up walking into the highway.
Routes 5&20 between the village and Border City was closed for over three hours while deputies investigated.
The Waterloo Fire Department, Waterloo Police Department and the New York State Police assisted at the scene.
