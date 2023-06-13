WATERLOO — Waterloo High School has announced its valedictorian and salutatorian for the Class of 2023.
Valedictorian Connor McCann
The son of Sue Johnson and Mike McCann, he maintained a 4.0 grade-point average throughout high school and will attend SUNY Cortland to study physical education.
He has been a member of the High Honor Roll for four years, achieved the highest average in English 11 and Mastery in Science, and was named a Student of the Quarter in ninth grade.
A member of National Honor Society, McCann served as an intern for the director of athletics during his senior year and participated in a middle school physical education internship as a junior.
A member of the Varsity Club, he has been an active member of the baseball, basketball, soccer and golf teams. He received the Ted French Coaches Award in baseball as a junior and served as a team captain of both the varsity basketball and soccer teams.
McCann participated in float building for homecoming throughout high school. He was also selected to the prom court as a junior.
Salutatorian Logan Amidon
The daughter of Amber and Richard Amidon, she has served as class president throughout high school and will attend St. John Fisher University to study business and finance.
Amidon has played soccer, basketball and softball since seventh grade and was a member of the varsity bowling team for three seasons. She has been a member of student council since ninth grade and served as treasurer the past three years. She has also been a member of National Honor Society, Spanish Club, Interact Club and Varsity Club.
Amidon has participated in Girl Scouts and received the DAR Good Citizen Award, RIT Computing Medal and Clarkson University Leadership Award.
She received a Scholastic Arts Award for her photography and the Elizabeth Pontius Memorial Outstanding Freshman Award. She has served as a student representative on the Board of Education and has helped to organize blood drives at school and volunteered at a local food pantry.
Amidon has also been active in her church and volunteered at the annual Rotary Easter Egg hunt.