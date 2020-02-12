WATERLOO –– Daniel Hacker, director of bands at Waterloo High School, has been invited to be one of 300 band directors from across the country to march in the 2021 Rose Bowl Tournament of Roses parade in Pasadena, Calif.
The “Pride of Waterloo’’ high school band, under Hacker’s direction, marched in the 2019 New York City Veterans Day parade, performed at the Rochester International Jazz Festival and had two of its students featured in the Macy’s Great American Marching Band in the 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade.
The music for the New Year’s Day 5.5 mile Rose Parade route will be directed by nationally-known music educator and innovative band director Jon Waters, who will also direct rehearsals in Pasadena. The music arrangement is being done by Bob Thurston, a published composer, former high school band director and retired Air Force staff arranger.
The 300 band directors will be honored for their efforts in teaching music.