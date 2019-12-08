WATERLOO — It’s decision time for the Village Board Monday.
The board must decide whether to add a $1.2 million granular activated carbon — or GAC — filtering system to the village water treatment plant and distribution system upgrade project. That project already has a price tag of $6.1 million.
The GAC system would remove Harmful Algal Bloom toxins and Perfluoroethyl Substances (PFES), another known toxin, from the water taken from Seneca Lake at the treatment plant in Fayette. The village supplies municipal water to not only the village but to much of the east shore of Seneca Lake into the south end of the county, plus parts of Tyre and Junius, including the del Lago Resort & Casino.
Village officials have appealed to the town of Fayette, the Waterloo school district and the Seneca County Board of Supervisors to make the water treatment plant exempt from local property taxes. If that happens, village officials would redirect the money used for taxes toward the installation of the GAC equipment.
The project would be bonded and grants would be sought.
In 2019, the village paid more than $121,000 in property taxes for the water treatment plant to the school district ($85,543), the town of Fayette, ($15,000) and Seneca County ($21,000).
The board will consider approving a proposal from MRB Group to perform the design, bidding and construction review services for the addition of the GAC system to the project at a cost of $295,800.
In other agenda items, the board will:
• Consider setting a public hearing for 7 p.m. Jan. 13 on Local Law No. 1 of 2020, adoption of changes to the village code.
• Approval of an inter-municipal agreement for fire protection services from the Waterloo Volunteer Fire Department for the town of Fayette for 2020.