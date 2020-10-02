WATERLOO — The boil water advisory for the Border City Water District was lifted Thursday morning by the Seneca County Health Department and town of Waterloo.
The advisory was issued Monday night after a water main break. It was repaired early Tuesday morning, but the advisory continued until water sampling could be done to assure the water was safe for drinking.
The advisory applied to residents of Seeley Road, Lakeshore Drive, Lincoln Avenue, a portion of Serven Road from Border City Road north to 2823 Serven Road, a part of Border City Road from Seeley Road to Waterloo-Geneva Road, and a limited section of Routes 5&20 from Peppy’s Ice Cream to Pasty’s Diner.