WATERLOO — The former Waterloo Harbor Campground on the Cayuga-Seneca Canal is now one of more than 500 campgrounds in the KOA family.
Jaclyn and Michael Gingric, and Scott and Susan Bacher, bought the 56-camper, 16.8-acre campground property at 1278 Waterloo-Geneva Road, just west of the village line. The new owners then took steps to add the facility to the Kampgrounds of America system under the name Waterloo/Finger Lakes KOA.
The campground has been updated with new restrooms, a camp store, and a playground on the north shore of the Cayuga-Seneca Canal. The campground offers tent and mobile trailer sites, as well as kayak rentals.
It will reopen May 1, 2023 and close Oct. 31.
In related news, the Waterloo/Finger Lakes KOA received the 2023 KOA President’s Award and the KOA Founder’s Award Nov. 16 at the organization’s annual international convention in Orlando, Fla.
The Founder’s Award is named in honor of KOA founder Dave Drum and is KOA’s highest service award. It is awarded exclusively to those KOA campground owners and managers who attain world-class scores in both customer service and the KOA Quality Review.
The President’s Award is presented to those campgrounds meeting exceptional quality standards and who receive high customer service scores from their camping guests. KOA surveys hundreds of thousands of campers each year regarding their KOA camping experience.
For more information, visit www.koa.com or call 315-539-8848. Reservations at Waterloo/Finger Lakes KOA can be made by using the KOA mobile device application or by calling 888-907-0445.
KOA was established in 1962 (when the cost of camping was $1.75 a night) on the Yellowstone River in Billings, Mont., and is the world’s largest family-friendly campground network. It has more than 500 locations across the United States and Canada.