WATERLOO — Bruno Bock, the former Evans Chemetics chemical plant, will host an emergency preparedness drill from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
The Germany-based company is working with the Seneca County Emergency Management Department to conduct the drill at the 228 E.Main St. facility.
The drill is designed to prepare local emergency response agencies for a hazardous materials event within the county. Numerous emergency vehicles will be on the site, as well as personnel from various agencies.
The drill will start with an emergency alarm sounded for the internal Bruno Bock emergency response team for the plant workers to evacuate. The emergency response team will call the Seneca County 911 center, which will dispatch emergency service agencies to the plant. The drill will conclude around 11 a.m. with cleanup and lunch provided to all participants by Bruno Bock.
“We as a company realize the importance of preparing our local responders for situations that they may come across. We have the unique ability to offer a place where they can practice and learn on real equipment,” said a company official.
There will not be any road closures or detours for the drill, but motorists are advised to use caution if driving down East Main Street during the drill.
Participating agencies in the drill are the Waterloo Fire Department, Waterloo Police Department, North Seneca Ambulance, Seneca County Haz Mat Team, Seneca Falls Fire Department, South Seneca Ambulance, Seneca County 911 Center, Seneca County Sheriff’s Department, Ontario County Haz Mat Team, Fiinger Lakes Ambulance, Oaks Corners Rehab Team, Yates County Haz Mat Team and the Wayne County Decon Team.