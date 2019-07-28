WATERLOO — Before resuming its investigation, the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office will give the family of a 2-year-old boy time to grieve after the boy died from injuries sustained in a car-pedestrian accident Tuesday night.
Sheriff’s Lt. Tim Thompson said Leo Butler, who lived near the accident scene on Waterloo-Geneva Road (Routes 5&20), died Friday at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. He had been in critical condition at the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle about 8 p.m. Tuesday near Mac’s Drive-In.
Sheriff’s investigators said no criminal charges will be filed.
The boy was hit by a vehicle driven by Kaaren Gerlach, 79, of Waterloo-Geneva Road. Sheriff Tim Luce previously said the child wandered into Gerlach’s lane as she was returning home from a soccer match.
North Seneca Ambulance personnel treated the boy at the scene before he was taken to Geneva General Hospital. From there, he was flown by a LifeNet helicopter to Strong.
Finger Lakes Ambulance took Gerlach to GGH, where she was treated and released. Luce called it a traumatic scene for all involved, including Gerlach, first responders and citizens who responded to try to help the boy.
On Friday, Thompson said a 16-year-old sister was watching the boy, who somehow got out of their home and onto the highway. Thompson said their mother was gone for a short time to get diapers.
“We are still looking into how he got into the road. Obviously, the family is distraught,” Thompson said. “We are working closely with Child Protective Services. To the best of our knowledge, the 2-year-old was the only child in the house with the sister.”
Thompson and Luce said Gerlach was cooperative at the scene and her vehicle was looked at by police as part of the investigation. Police do not believe she was driving any faster than the posted 45 miles per hour limit in that area.
“I can state on the record that although we are still investigating, the driver was not at fault. We have done an exam of her vehicle and feel very strongly that there was not a mechanical issue and she was not at fault,” Thompson said. “We are giving the family some privacy at this time and want to respect the grieving process.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.