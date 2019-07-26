WATERLOO — The Seneca County sheriff's office confirmed Friday afternoon the 2-year-old boy hit by a vehicle Tuesday on Waterloo-Geneva Road (Routes 5&20) has died.
Sheriff's Lt. Tim Thompson said Leo Butler, who lived near the scene of the accident near Mac's Drive-In, was pronounced dead at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. The boy had been in critical condition at Strong since the incident, which happened about 8 p.m. Tuesday.
