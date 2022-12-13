WATERLOO — Bruno Bock, formerly Evans Chemetics, is seeking to renew its permit to withdraw water from the Cayuga-Seneca Canal for use in its production of chemicals.
The facility, at 228 E. Main St. on the north side of the canal, has applied for an Article 15 Title 15 water withdrawal permit from a non-public source. Not only does New Jersey-based Bruno Bock want to renew its permit to withdraw water from the canal, it also wants to continue getting water from two onsite wells.
The DEC has set the water withdraw limit for the facility at 5,964 gallons per day.
The application was made to the state Department of Environmental Conservation Region 8 office in Avon. Filed application documents and a DEC draft permit are available for inspection during normal business hours at the 6274 East Avon-Lima Road office.
Before a permit is issued, there will be a public comment period. Written comments should be mailed to Ashley Rubacha at the DEC Region 8 headquarters, 6274 East Avon-Lima Road, Avon, NY 14414, by Dec. 22. Or, call 585-226-2466 or email DEP.R8@dec.ny.gov.