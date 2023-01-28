WATERLOO — The Republican candidates for village mayor and two trustee positions also will appear on the Conservative Party line in the March 21 village election.
The village Conservative Party caucus met Thursday at the home of party chairman William “Beezer” White and nominated Republican Walter M. Bennett for mayor, and Andrew Trahms and Patricia Bartran for trustee seats.
All three were unopposed.
Bennett was endorsed by the village Republican Committee in September over incumbent Republican mayor Jack O’Connor. O’Connor filed petitions to force a primary, which will be Tuesday. However, O’Connor withdrew from the race last week, citing health reasons — but his withdrawal was too late to cancel the primary.
The Democratic Party candidates will be current Trustee Gina Suffredini for mayor and incumbent Lee Boise and newcomer Larry Warfel for the trustee positions.
Incumbent Republican Trustee Les Marquart is not seeking reelection.