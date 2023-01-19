WATERLOO — The village’s 94 enrolled Conservative Party members are invited to meet in a party caucus at 6 p.m. Jan. 26. They will nominate candidates for village mayor and two trustee seats in the March 21 election.
The caucus will be at the home of party chairman William “Beezer” White at 105 Brookside Drive.
There will be a primary election for the Republican Party nomination for mayor on Jan. 31 between incumbent Jack O’Connor and challenger Walter M. Bennett.
The village Democratic Party caucus to select candidates will be 7 p.m. Jan. 24 at 32 W. Wright Ave.
Independent, non-political party petitions also can be circulated and filed between Feb. 7 and 14 with the Seneca County Board of Elections.
In addition to mayor, the terms of trustees Les Marquart, a Republican, and Lee Boise, a Democrat, expire this year. Marquart is not seeking reelection. Boise is expected to seek the Democratic Party nod at the caucus.
The Republican candidates for the trustee positions are Patricia Bartran and Andrew Trahms.