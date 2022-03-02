SENECA FALLS — In a statement read to town Planning Board members Feb. 23, Waterloo Container officials said they object to the proposed expansion of a Route 414 facility that converts methane created by Seneca Meadows into energy.
The main reason cited: The town has a moratorium in effect, the result of Local Law 6-2021, legislation that prohibits any new energy production and distribution facilities in the town.
“Waterloo Container Company objects to the current applications of Seneca Energy II LLC on several grounds,” said Mark Pitifer, special projects manager for the Waterloo Container, which is across from Seneca Meadows Landfill and adjacent to the Seneca Energy plant on the east side of Route 414. “Moratoriums are designed for one reason, so that the town can do its due diligence and fully understand the nature of the project in its entirety and selectively allow the town to tailor their zoning to either limit, prohibit or permit projects, NOT to push projects through.”
Pitifer was writing on behalf of company president Bill Lutz.
Seneca Energy I, which is a separate entity from Seneca Meadows Inc., buys methane from the landfill and converts it to pipeline-quality natural gas, after which it is added to the energy grid.
The proposed Seneca Energy II would be added to the existing plant.
Pitifer said Seneca Energy wrote a letter to the town zoning and code enforcement officer stating that “we respectfully maintain that the modification does not fall within the ambit of the moratorium.”
The company statement says that does not make sense, pointing to Section 4 of the local law that states “all land use application for the siting or creation of energy production and distribution facilities within the town of Seneca Falls, including but not limited to; with the example of any projects that would be used for the distribution of fuel to be used in generating power for resale to the power grid.”
The company said there is reason to believe the project is a Type I action under the State Environmental Quality Review Act and a review should be coordinated among all involved agencies.
“Along with this, there are several sections of their own review which are left blank, unchecked or unanswered,” the letter states.
Waterloo Container officials also claimed the project has several “significant” potential environmental impacts. They said the new facility would involve the storage of “immense” amounts of product, create a “substantial” amount of potentially hazardous waste, and the management and disposal is a major concern for Waterloo Container “and should be for the town.”
The company said there is a hardship mechanism Seneca Energy could pursue, but the Planning Board should not be reviewing this application because of the moratorium on the books.
SMI District Manager Kyle Black was given a copy of the statement.
“Last year’s elections were a clear indication of the support we’ve earned in the community,” Black wrote in an email. “Investments in green technology and our longtime commitment to renewable green energy are just some of the reasons why residents continue to appreciate and respect our work. This is a great project that utilizes ongoing landfill generation to make renewable energy.”