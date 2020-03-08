WATERLOO — The South Seneca Central School District community is mourning the loss of a former school board member and baseball volunteer who was killed on the job early Friday by a driver police say was drunk.
Paul J. Kelley 49, of County Road 132, Ovid, was pronounced dead at the scene by Seneca County Coroner Rick Coe.
Kelley, a 1988 Mynderse Academy graduate and Seneca Falls native, was a longtime high school and youth baseball umpire, a volunteer baseball coach at South Seneca, and a former school board member, said South Seneca Superintendent Stephen Parker Zielinski.
According to the Seneca County sheriff’s office, Jon Lamere, 29, of Caroline Road in Waterloo was driving north on Burgess Road about 12:20 a.m. Friday when he failed to observe a Spectrum truck parked on the road, where work was being done. Deputies said Lamere didn’t see the traffic cones and hazard lights on the truck and slammed into the rear of the vehicle, hitting and killing Kelley, a Spectrum employee for over 15 years.
Lamere was charged with second-degree vehicular manslaughter, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, unlawful possession of marijuana, and using a cell phone without a hands-free device.
Deputies said Lamere would be released after his arraignment and given an appearance ticket to court.
Zielinski said the death of Kelley, a member of the U.S. Army for 10 years and National Guard for six, was a shock. The South Seneca school chief said he reached out to Kelley’s wife, Cristi, Friday to provide support.
“We’re going to make sure that the family is taken care of and that we can do everything we can to support them,” Zielinski said.
The South Seneca superintendent recalled that he didn’t know Kelley well when he joined the school board in what he believed was 2015, but their mutual affection for baseball turned that relationship into a friendship.
He noted that Kelley provided excellent advice when South Seneca was upgrading its baseball facilities and that he served as a volunteer coach for modified baseball.
He was president of Seneca Falls Little League for three years, also.
Zielinski said Kelley served the district well as a school board member.
“He was a great member, very dedicated,” he said. “He really poured himself into it. He was a fierce supporter for kids and education. He always strove for what was best for South Seneca.”
Sheriff Tim Luce said the case remains under investigation. He could not be reached for additional comment Friday afternoon.
In addition to his wife, Kelley is survived by a son, Zachary, and a daughter, Madigan.
Calling hours for Kelley are 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday at Covert Funeral Home on Main Street in Ovid.
A scripture service and military honors is set for 11 a.m. Tuesday at Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Romulus.
