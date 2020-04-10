WATERLOO — Social distancing due to COVID-19 has prompted school district officials to postpone the capital project vote scheduled for Wednesday.
School district residents were scheduled to vote on a proposition to add another $2.9 million to a voter-approved capital project from 2014 to meet rising costs to complete work consisting of upgrades to all four district buildings and replacement of lights at Tom Coughlin Stadium.
The Board of Education met in a virtual session Wednesday to vote on the motion postponing the capital vote.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the federal, state and county governments declaring a state of emergency and the governor has ordered the closure of schools statewide until at least April 15,” the motion states. “In light of such closure and the potential health risks of holding a special meeting may pose to the school district community, the board has determined it shall reschedule the April 15 special meeting and vote at a time to be determined at a later date.”