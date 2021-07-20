WATERLOO — Town Democrats nominated two incumbents and two newcomers to run for public office in November.
The candidates were selected at a party caucus Friday night at the home of party Chairman Ted Young, who said about 45 Democrats attended.
Nominated without opposition for a second term on the Town Board was incumbent Tyrone Thomas. No one was nominated for a second Town Board seat up for election this year.
Nominated for another term as highway superintendent was incumbent Joe Mull.
With incumbent Democratic Town Clerk Sandra Ridley not seeking re-election, the caucus nominated Renee VanDeventer as its candidate. She was not opposed.
In the only contested race, Allison Osytek defeated Ami DeCicca by a single vote to be the party nominee for tax collector.
The caucus did not nominate anyone for town supervisor.
The Republican Party slate, selected earlier by petition, consists of incumbent Don Trout for supervisor, incumbent Howard Strader for Town Board, challenger Eileen Temple for town clerk, and incumbent Tammy Morabito for tax collector. There is no Republican candidate for highway superintendent.