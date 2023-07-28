WATERLOO — Waterloo Democrats turned to a familiar face at their July 26 party caucus.
Ted Young, who served several years as town supervisor and village mayor, as well as town and Seneca County Democratic Party chairman, was the only candidate nominated at the caucus. Young will run for one of two Town Board seats now held by Republicans Bob Lotz and Mike Pfeiffer, both of whom are seeking reelection.
The Democrats did not nominate candidates for the second Town Board seat, town justice, or tax collector.
The general election will be Nov. 7.