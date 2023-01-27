WATERLOO — Village Democrats, meeting in caucus Tuesday, nominated Trustee Gina Suffredini as the party’s candidate for mayor in the March 21 election.
Suffredini is in her 10th year as a member of the village board. She was elected to a four-year term in 2013 and reelected in ’17 and ’21.
Caucus members also nominated incumbent Trustee Lee Boise for a second term. Boise, 68, serves as deputy mayor.
For the other trustee seat up for election — it’s now held by Republican Les Marquart, who is not seeking reelection — the Democrats chose Larry Warfel.
Suffredini is a retired teacher in the Waterloo school district, a graduate of Waterloo High School, and a lifelong resident of the village. She is likely to face Republican newcomer Walter M. Bennett.
Incumbent Republican Mayor Jack O’Connor will be on the ballot in a Republican primary slated for Tuesday, but he withdrew from the race Monday for health reasons. However, it was too late to cancel the primary.
The Republican trustee candidates are Patricia Bartran and Andrew Trahms.
The village’s Conservative Party met in caucus yesterday.