WATERLOO — Waterloo Democrats met in caucus Monday and selected candidates for the general election in November.
Robin Withers and Kristin McGuane were chosen to run for two Town Board seats, each of which carries a four-year term. Withers was a candidate for county coroner a few years ago. McGuane is a teacher at Waterloo High School and a first-time candidate.
Incumbent Democratic board member Bob Rodger is not seeking a new term. The other Town Board spot is that of Republican incumbent Mike Pfeiffer, who is seeking re-election. The second Republican candidate is Bob Lotz.
The Democratic caucus also selected David Dressing as the party’s candidate for town justice. Dressing, who made an unsuccessful bid for village justice in March, will again face Republican Conrad Struzik, who serves as village and town justice.
There will be no Democratic caucuses in Fayette or Varick.
