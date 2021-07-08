WATERLOO — The town’s 1,380 enrolled Democrats will be able to select a slate of candidates for the November elections at a party caucus scheduled for 7 p.m. July 16 at the home of Chairman Ted Young, 32 W. Wright Ave.
The party will be seeking nominations for supervisor now held by Republican Don Trout two seats on the town board now held by Democrat Tyrone Thomas and Republican Howard Strader; town clerk now held by Democrat Sandra Ridley, tax collector now held by Republican Tammy Morabito and highway superintendent now held by Democrat Joe Mull.
Ridley has said she does not plan to seek another term after 12 years. Young said Thomas and Mull are running for new terms.
In Covert, the Republican and Democratic parties have until July 22 to submit a certificate of nomination for a candidate to run in November for the now-vacant seat previously held by Jeffrey Vann, who died in March.
Democrats in Fayette will caucus July 14 and Democrats in Varick will caucus July 19.