WATERLOO — Formed by the village board three years ago, the Waterloo Economic Development Committee has issued a progress report on downtown revitalization efforts.
In the report, committee Chairman Joe Sposato said “progress is being made in strides in downtown Waterloo.”
The committee has been involved in the village’s application for a $10 million state Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant; Sposato said a decision is expected soon. If awarded, the DRI money would help fund building improvements, streetscape upgrades, and canalside enhancements connecting downtown to the Cayuga-Seneca Canal.
Other economic development programs in the report are:
• LaFayette apartments — The village has helped the new owners of the vacant Main Street School building on West Main Street obtain state funding to help convert the iconic landmark school into apartments.
The developer is working to complete more than 30 apartments by Memorial Day, and applications are being accepted. A lottery drawing for occupancy will take place at the end of January. Those interested should call the village offices at 315-539-9131 for information.
• Healthy kids — A daycare center on West Main Street, space that last housed Rampage Gaming, has secured funding to convert that space in time for the 2023-24 school year in September. The village helped secure a state grant for that project.
• Dance studio — A new dance studio has opened at 11 W. Main St., the first of five storefronts being remodeled on the street level of the Velte block that is owned by Howard Fineman of New York.
• TK Tavern — Formerly The Post Lounge and Miss V’s, TK Tavern is expected to open by Memorial Day.
• House of Concern — The Seneca County House of Concern opened at 22 Locust St., space that has housed a variety of supermarkets, in September 2021. It attracts many customers for used appliances and household goods, as well as food pantry offerings.
• Virginia Street — Renovation of storefronts on the west side of this downtown block, from Community Bank to the north, have been completed by Stivers Enterprises. Upper-floor apartments have been renovated and are occupied.
• Grange Hall — The historic Grange Hall building at 33 Virginia St. has been restored by Stivers Enterprises. Three street-level storefronts are ready for tenants, and the building is available for community events, concerts, private parties and other gatherings.
• Chamber of Commerce — The former Lux’s Market at 1 W. Main St. in the heart of downtown is being renovated by Stivers to create upgraded office space on the street level and six apartments on the second and third floors.
• Main Street Shoppe Center — On the north side of East Main Street, this three-story building has been awarded a Main Street grant by the state to help upgrade the entire building’s infrastructure, including mechanical issues, and add a new roof. The ground-level tenants will have upgraded space, and new apartments will be constructed on the second and third floors. That work will begin this spring.
• Stan’s Restaurant — This restaurant already was renovated by the previous owner, Lee Bieber of Brooklyn. It opened for a short time before closing. Village officials are looking for someone to reopen the eatery.