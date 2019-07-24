WATERLOO — This Saturday’s Waterloo Rotary Club Farmer’s Market will feature a “Christmas in July” toy drive.
The market will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of Upstate Antique Center, 22 Locust St.
The Rotary Club will collect new, unwrapped toys to donate to the local Community Action Program as gifts for children who are in crisis or in need during the Christmas season.
Donations can be dropped off at the Rotary Club’s booth at the rear of Village Hall. Donors will receive a free farm market shopping bag.
Rolling Thunder DJ Entertainment will be playing tunes and Seneca White Deer is hosting a free do-it-yourself bird feeder activity, taught by county Historian Walt Gable from noon to 1 p.m.
Boy Scouts will be there with their fire table and will offer a knot-tying station. Henna tattoos also will be available for purchase.
The market also will feature food and produce from Six Pints Farm, Schrader Farms Meat Market, Seneca Coffee House, The Rusty Tiller, Confections of an Artist, Dan Schumucker Produce, Stoltzfus Farms, Dave & Rita’s Farm Market & Bakery, Martin’s Bake Shack, Sprinkle Starship, Kelly’s Canine Kreations and several craft vendors.
The market will be set up each Saturday through Oct. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.