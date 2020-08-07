WATERLOO — The towns of Waterloo and Fayette, along with the village of Waterloo, are exploring a joint fire district that would provide protection and rescue services to hundreds of households and businesses in the three Seneca County municipalities.
The two Town Boards and the Village Board met in a joint session July 30 and voted to pursue the idea. A public hearing is set for Aug. 26.
Currently, the village-run Waterloo Volunteer Fire Department provides fire protection to the village and most of the town of Waterloo. Some parts of the town are covered by the Border City Fire Department.
The Waterloo VFD is paid through a contract with the town of Waterloo and by way of the village budget.
In Fayette, the Waterloo Volunteer Fire Department provides services for the south side of the village, south of the canal, and other portions of Fayette. Other parts of Fayette are served by the Fayette, Varick and Canoga companies. They are paid by negotiated contracts.
When the village of Seneca Falls dissolved nearly a decade ago, a single, town-wide fire district was formed. The Bridgeport Fire District is served by the Seneca Falls Fire Department, which has stations on Lower Lake Road and West Bayard Street.
Attorney Brad Pinsky of Syracuse, an expert in fire department and fire district law, is assisting Waterloo and Fayette in the process.
“None of the three municipalities have committed formally to this yet,” Pinsky said. “They are taking public comments on the idea on Aug. 26.”
“There are benefits to creating one fire protection district,” Pinsky added. “Every resident can run for the Board of Fire Commissioners, if it is decided the commissioners should be elected, not appointed. The people would also get the right to vote on important issues such as financing, bonding, borrowing, property and equipment purposes. There would also be one tax rate equal for all in the district. The fire district can also focus on efficient, safe operation of the district. That is harder to do now under the current system.”
He said he recommends five fire commissioners, although there could be as many as seven. If the plan proceeds, a decision will have to be made on whether to make commissioners elected or appointed. The plan would specify the exact geographic area the district would service.
Pinsky said if the plan is adopted, all Waterloo Fire Department assets would be transferred from the village to the fire district. He said all three boards could vote on a resolution to establish the district.
“I think a fire district would be good for the people and the fire department,” Pinsky said.