WATERLOO — The Waterloo Volunteer Fire Department has been awarded a $148,923.80 federal grant.
The grant was announced by U.S. Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand and Chuck Schumer of New York. The grant will be administered through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program.
It will be used to provide protective gear, training, and supplies.
The department is one of two in the Rochester-Finger Lakes region to receive the latest awards, and one of 29 in the state awarded a total of $3.2 million from the program.
Fire Chief Mark Shaw said the department applied for the grant to replace its supply of self-contained breathing apparatus units, which are between 15 and 18 years old.
“The Waterloo Fire Department and the village of Waterloo would like to thank FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program and our Congressional leaders for their support of this award,” Shaw said.
“From Poughkeepsie to Waterloo, our brave firefighters are always on the front lines risking their lives to protect our communities,” Schumer said. “These courageous first responders deserve all the federal support possible to ensure they have the adequate training, protective gear and equipment they need to keep themselves and New Yorkers across the state safe.”
Gillibrand said the state’s firefighters “work tirelessly to protect our communities and the federal funding will provide them with the essential training, equipment and supplies the need to respond to emergency situation safely and efficiently.”